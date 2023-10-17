PMK pushes for caste-based survey in TN

Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) The PMK founder leader, Dr. S. Ramadoss in a statement on Tuesday said that the party would organize a seminar in support of caste based survey in Tamil Nadu.

The seminar titled, ‘Caste-wise survey for Social justice' will be held on October 26.

Ramadoss in the statement said that he would be moderating the seminar in which former PMK PresidentG.K. Mani, former Judges of Supreme Court and High Courts of India and legal experts would participate.

The PMK founder leader said that he has been pursuing the importance of conducting a caste wise census to provide reservations based on that data for the last 44 years.

Dr. Ramadoss in the statement said, "Even those who were herding goats in the streets understood my point of view and became social justice warriors. However it is quite disappointing that the state government could not understand my point of view and became social justice warriors.”

He further said that it was necessary to raise awareness about the importance of a caste census and of reservations based on this data.

The PMK founder leader said that it was the wish of the Dravidian ideologue, Periyar to conduct a caste census and provide 100 per cent reservations based on the survey. He said that the ruling government of Tamil Nadu and the party in power were reiterating the need for a caste census until the end of September but have subsequently become silent.

