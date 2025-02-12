PM Surya Ghar scheme benefits 8.46 lakh households in first year of launch

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) has already benefited 8.46 lakh households through rooftop solar installations as it marks the first anniversary of its launch on Thursday (February 13), according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Renewable Energy on Wednesday.

The scheme has accelerated India's adoption of renewable energy with a 10-fold jump in the monthly rate of installation with 70,000 solar panels being installed on the rooftops of households per month, significantly surpassing pre-scheme levels, the statement said.

The five leading states in household rooftop solar installations include Gujarat, which accounts for 41.47 per cent of the total number, followed by Maharashtra in the second position with 22.79 per cent. Uttar Pradesh figures at the third spot with an 8.69 per cent share with Kerala (7.73 per cent) and Rajasthan (3.14 per cent) coming next on the top five list.

"Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024, this groundbreaking initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels. The PMSGMBY, the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is reshaping India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027," the Ministry said.

The scheme offers a subsidy of up to 40 per cent, making renewable energy more affordable and accessible. So far, Rs 4,308.66 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to 5.54 lakh residential consumers, with an average subsidy of Rs 77,800 per household. Additionally, an estimated 45 per cent of the beneficiaries are now receiving zero electricity bills, depending on their solar power generation and consumption patterns.

The scheme provides households with free electricity through the installation of subsidised rooftop solar panels, significantly reducing their energy costs.

By promoting the widespread use of solar power, the scheme is expected to save the government an estimated Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs.

The scheme encourages the adoption of renewable energy sources, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy mix in India which will help to lower carbon emissions, supporting India's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

The subsidy provided under the scheme varies based on the household's average monthly electricity consumption and the corresponding suitable rooftop solar plant capacity.

