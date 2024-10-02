PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother to thank her for 'choorma' sent for him

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Saroj Devi, mother of Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, for the delicious 'choorma' that she specially made and sent for the PM, observing that her culinary skills reminded him of his own mother.

In the letter dated October 2, 2024, PM Modi said that he met Neeraj Chopra at an event organised on the occasion of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, where the javelin thrower delivered the homemade choorma.

"My delight at meeting him was doubled after he gave me the delicious choorma made by you. Neeraj usually tells me about what delicious choorma you make so today, I could not stop myself from writing this letter to you as I got very emotional after eating it. Your gift sent with affection and familiarity reminded me of my mother," PM Modi said in the letter.

The Prime Minister also expressed his delight at receiving this gift blessed with a mother's love and affection a day before the start of the Navratri festivities.

"I keep fast during the nine days of Navratri and in a sense the choorma made by you has become my main diet before these nine days of fasting," wrote PM Modi in his letter.

PM Modi also hoped that just like the choorma made by her energizes Neeraj Chopra to win medals for the country, similarly, it would give him the strength to serve the country during the nine days of Navratri.

In the letter, the Prime Minister said that along with her, he would also assure all the mothers in the country he would continue to work tirelessly to fulfill the promise of making India a developed country.

