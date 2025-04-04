PM Modi visits Wat Pho Temple in Thailand, spotlights shared traditions of Buddhism forming bedrock of relationship

Bangkok, April 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to place Buddhism at the heart of India's foreign policy were once visible on Friday as he visited Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, popularly known as Wat Pho, accompanied by his counterpart from Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the Reclining Buddha and offered 'Sanghadana' to senior Buddhists monks. He also presented a replica of Ashokan Lion Capital to the shrine of Reclining Buddha.

On the occasion, he recalled the strong and vibrant civilizational ties that exist between the two countries.

PM Modi has in the past reflected on how the teachings of the Buddha, his disciples and preachers has kept Asia united through a common outlook towards life, divinity, and social values.

Buddha Dhamma has also become an integral part of India's cultural identity, contributing to the country's robust foreign policy and effective diplomatic relationships

During his meeting with the Thai PM on Thursday, the Prime Minister had offered to send Lord Buddha's Relics excavated from Gujarat to Thailand, for people to pay their respect and as a gesture to further deepen the close civilizational ties between both countries.

Underlining the close cultural and religious connections between the two countries, Prime Minister Modi was presented a special edition of Buddhist holy scriptures Ti-Pitaka in Pali by Prime Minister Shinawatra on Thursday.

Last year, the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha and two of his disciples had travelled from India to Thailand, and over four million people had paid their respects.

PM Modi had hailed the ideals of Lord Buddha as millions of devotees in Thailand paid obeisance to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana in Bangkok from February 23 till March 3, 2024.

In February, while addressing Samvad virtually, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the deep cultural ties between India and Thailand, which have existed for over 2000 years, and underscored the role of Asian traditions in fostering peace and harmony. Emphasising India and Thailand's cultural links, he said, "The Ramayan and Ramakien connect us, and our shared reverence for Bhagwan Buddha unites us. When India sent holy relics of Bhagwan Buddha to Thailand last year, a huge number of devotees paid their respects."

"Our reverence for Bhagwan Buddha is reflected in the policies of the Indian government," he mentioned.

India, a vibrant tapestry of diverse cultures and religious beliefs, has long been a heartland of Buddhism.

To celebrate the rich heritage, India's Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), hosted the First Asian Buddhist Summit (ABS) on November 5-6 in New Delhi, last year.

The summit aligned with PM Modi's 'Act East' and 'Neighborhood First' policy. It focused on collective, inclusive, and spiritual development in Asia. With this vision in mind, the summit delved into key themes that celebrate Buddhism's rich heritage and its contemporary relevance across the region.

Even during his interaction with the leaders of different nations, PM Modi has always emphasised the teachings of peace and harmony of Lord Buddha.

In 2023, reinforcing the deep-rooted Buddhist ties between India and Japan, PM Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Bal Bodhi Tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

In 2022, PM Modi visited Lumbini in Nepal -- the visit coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. PM Modi and his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the Mayadevi temple, within which lies the birth place of Lord Buddha.

At the temple, both leaders offered prayers as per Buddhist rituals, lit lamps before visiting the historical Ashoka Pillar that carries the first epigraphic evidence of Lumbini being the birthplace of Lord Buddha. They also watered the holy Bodhi tree that was brought as a gift by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Nepal in 2014.

In the same year, India sent four Holy Relics of Lord Buddha, known as the Kapilavastu Relics, to Mongolia for an 11-day exposition. It coincided with Mongolian Buddha Purnima celebrations.

In 2019, PM Modi and Khaltmaagiin Battulga, President of Mongolia, jointly unveiled a statue of Lord Buddha and his two disciples, installed at the historic Gandan Tegchenling Monastery in Ulaanbaatar.

In 2018, PM Modi visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Singapore, showcasing India's respect for Singapore’s Buddhist heritage and reinforcing cultural connections.

In 2016 PM Modi visited the Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi, Vietnam. He offered prayers at the Sanctum Sanctorum, and was given a rousing reception by the monks.

Noting that links between India and Vietnam were 2000 years old, the Prime Minister said that while some came to make war, India had come with the message of peace – the message of Buddha, which has endured.

He said the world must walk on the path of peace, which brings happiness and prosperity. The Prime Minister said Buddhism took the sea route from India to Vietnam, and therefore Vietnam has received the purest form of Buddhism. He said he has seen a glow on the faces of the monks who have been to India, and a great curiosity on the faces of those who wish to travel to India.

In 2015, during his visit to Sri Lanka, PM Modi paid prayers at the Sri Maha Bodhi Tree in Anuradhapura, reinforcing age-old civilisational and cultural ties.

With Buddhism continuing to be one of the common threads binding India and Sri Lanka together, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Anuradhapura again on Sunday along with the Lankan President.

