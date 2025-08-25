PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore in Ahmedabad (Lead)

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone, and dedicated development projects worth Rs 5,400 crore in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Addressing a massive gathering, the Prime Minister tied the day’s milestones with Gujarat’s legacy of resilience, spirituality, and progress, declaring: “India is becoming stronger today by following the path shown by Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan and Charkhadhari Mohan.”

Invoking Dwarkadhish Krishna (the Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan) and Mahatma Gandhi (the Charkhadhari Mohan of Sabarmati), the Prime Minister drew parallels between India’s spiritual legacy and its modern-day resolve. He asserted that just as Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra defended justice by punishing wrongdoers, India today shows no leniency toward terrorists and their masterminds.

“Wherever they hide, India does not spare them. The world has seen our response in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is a symbol of the Army’s courage and the will of the nation,” PM Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister also invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s message of Swadeshi, criticising past governments for keeping India dependent on foreign imports. He urged citizens to embrace indigenous products as a way of life.

“Let all purchases, gifts, and items brought home for decoration during the festive season be Made in India,” he appealed, urging shopkeepers and traders to take pride in selling only Indian goods.

From the soil of Ahmedabad, PM Modi reaffirmed his government’s commitment to small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers, calling them the backbone of India’s self-reliance.

“Our government will not allow any harm to come to their interests. Gujarat’s dairy sector is an inspiration, and the sisters engaged in cattle rearing have given great strength to Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Highlighting Gujarat’s role as a driver of India’s economic momentum, the Prime Minister emphasised the state’s two-decade-long transformation from unrest to stability and prosperity.

“Today, Ahmedabad is among the safest cities in the country, and all types of industries are expanding here,” he noted.

He cited examples of Gujarat’s growing footprint in sectors ranging from transport aircraft manufacturing in Vadodara and metro coach production in Dahod, to EV and semiconductor initiatives in Hansalpur.

He reminded the audience that Gujarat contributes nearly one-third of India’s exports in pharmaceuticals, textiles, gems and jewellery. “Nine out of ten diamonds in the world are polished in Gujarat,” he said with pride.

The Prime Minister also underlined Gujarat’s leadership in solar, wind, and green energy, as well as petrochemicals. He highlighted how traditional industries are expanding alongside new-age sectors, creating significant employment for the youth.

A key focus of the event was connectivity. PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation for projects that will ease urban congestion and boost industrial corridors. These included widening of the Sardar Patel Ring Road into a six-lane stretch, new underpasses and overbridges, and major road projects like the Viramgam-Khudad-Rampura road.

Railway projects worth Rs 1,400 crore were also dedicated, including the doubling of the Mahesana-Palanpur rail line and gauge conversion projects.

“In the last eleven years, 3,000 km of new tracks have been laid and Gujarat’s railway network is fully electrified,” PM Modi said.

He flagged off new passenger and freight services to improve grassroots connectivity and strengthen logistics.

Addressing social welfare, the Prime Minister handed over 1,500 new homes under PMAY (U) at Ramapir No Tekro, replacing slums with dignified housing.

He said this would brighten Navratri and Diwali celebrations for families moving into their new homes. He also recalled how Sabarmati Ashram’s ongoing renovation would make it the “greatest global symbol of peace” once complete, much like the Statue of Unity has become a global landmark.

Reiterating his government’s success in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty, PM Modi stressed the empowerment of both the neo-middle class and traditional middle class.

He highlighted tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh annual income and promised GST reforms as a “Diwali gift” for traders and families alike. The PM also lauded the success of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, under which six lakh families in Gujarat now enjoy zero electricity bills, with savings supported by over Rs 3,000 crore in government subsidies.

Turning to Ahmedabad’s transformation, PM Modi recalled the days when it was mocked as “Gardabad,” plagued by dust, pollution, and unrest.

“Today it shines as a city of dreams and resolutions,” he said, pointing to the rejuvenated Sabarmati Riverfront, the restored Kankaria Lake, and the city’s recognition as India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City.

He noted Ahmedabad’s growing “concert economy,” citing the Coldplay concert that gained global attention, and emphasised the city’s world-class stadiums and infrastructure for large-scale cultural and sporting events.

Looking ahead to the festive season, the Prime Minister urged citizens to turn every celebration - from Navratri to Diwali - into an occasion for self-reliance. “The true gift is one made in India, crafted by Indian hands. Let our festivals be celebrations of prosperity for our nation,” he said.

With projects spanning transport, energy, housing, tourism, and social welfare, the Prime Minister positioned Gujarat as both a torchbearer of India’s self-reliant future and a model of balanced growth.

“India’s resolve is strong, Gujarat’s contribution is immense, and together we are building a developed Bharat,” he concluded, amid chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

