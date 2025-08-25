CM Vijayan reviews Digital Kerala initiative to strengthen governance

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (IANS) The Kerala government is rolling out the "Nammude Kerala–Digital Kerala Initiative" with the aim of transforming governance through technology and ensuring faster, more citizen-friendly public services.

The initiative, which was reviewed at a preliminary meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, is designed to resolve difficulties people face in accessing digital governance platforms and to make government services more transparent, integrated, and efficient.

A key feature of the programme is the introduction of a system for real-time tracking and resolution of public grievances.

The government also plans to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies to enhance service delivery across sectors.

In addition, a unified registry will be created to coordinate social security schemes, prevent overlap, and ensure that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without delay.

The project also envisions comprehensive reforms in the way government applications function.

Existing digital platforms will be upgraded to meet current needs, while the long-standing problem of poor data sharing among departments will be addressed through integrated systems.

Ahead of the launch, detailed consultations were held with e-governance nodal officers of various departments and service providers to fine-tune the framework of the programme.

The Digital Kerala Initiative has been structured around four key pillars - 'Sevana Kerala' is aimed at consolidating all government services onto a single digital platform, enabling citizens to access them quickly and conveniently, 'Bhavi Kerala' will focus on embedding Artificial Intelligence and other next-generation technologies into governance, ensuring that services keep pace with global advancements, 'Sadbharana Kerala' is designed to strengthen transparency and accountability by introducing a digital model of good governance, and 'Jana Kerala' will concentrate on public awareness, promoting online safety and digital literacy through widespread campaigns.

Officials said the initiative marks a decisive step in Kerala’s journey towards participatory and technology-driven governance, reflecting the state’s commitment to improving citizen services and setting benchmarks in digital transformation.

