PM Modi takes part in G7 Summit's outreach session on energy security

Kananaskis (Canada), June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the outreach session on energy security at the 51st G7 Summit here on Tuesday.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the need to ensure energy security for all the people through a sustainable and green pathway and elaborated upon India's global initiatives such as International Solar Alliance (a treaty-based international organisation focused on solar energy), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) (it is a global partnership focused on enhancing the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, with strong support from national governments), and the Global Biofuels Alliance, towards this objective, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on social media platform X.

Prime Minister Modi also said: "AI itself is an energy-intensive technology. If there is any way to sustainably fulfill the energy requirements of a technology-driven society, it is through renewable energy. Ensuring affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy is India's priority."

India believes that any technology is valuable only if its benefits reach every person and no country in the Global South should be left behind, he added.

India has democratised technology and empowered the economy as well as common people through Digital Public Infrastructure while meaningful and qualitative data is the guarantee of an inclusive, capable, and responsible AI, PM Modi added.

"We have to work on global governance, to address concerns related to AI and promote innovation. In the era of AI, close collaboration between critical minerals and technology is essential. We have to make their supply chains safe and resilient."

"Deep fake is a cause of great concern. Therefore, water-marking or clear declaration should be made on Al-generated content," the Prime Minister noted.

"In the last century, we saw competition for energy. In this century, we will have to cooperate for technology. Moving forward on the fundamental principles of availability, accessibility, affordability, acceptability, India has chosen the path of inclusive development."

"Despite being the world's fastest-growing major economy, India is a country that fulfilled the Paris Commitments ahead of time. We are rapidly moving towards the goal of Net Zero by 2070. Currently, renewable energy accounts for around 50 per cent of our total installed capacity."

"Unfortunately, the Global South countries suffer the most from uncertainty and conflicts. They are the first to be hit by crises related to food, fuel, fertiliser, and finance. India considers it its responsibility to bring the priorities and concerns of the Global South to the world stage," PM Modi said.

"There should be no place for double standards on terrorism. The terrorist attack that happened on April 22 was not only an attack on Pahalgam, but also on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian. It was an attack on the entire humanity. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It is against all countries that uphold democratic values. For global peace and prosperity, our thought and policy must be clear -- if any country supports terrorism, it will have to pay the price for it. On one hand, we are quick to impose all kinds of sanctions based on our own preferences," the Prime Minister added.

Calling for attention to the concerns and priorities of the Global South, the Prime Minister noted that India took it as its responsibility to bring the voice of the Global South to the world stage, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said on X.

"The Prime Minister reiterated India's stand against terrorism and thanked the world leaders at the G7 summit for condemning the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack. He urged them to galvanise global action against terrorism and underlined the need to take strict action against those who promote and support terrorism," he added on X.

"The Prime Minister also highlighted India's experience in democratising use of technology and its human-centric approach in deploying it. He (PM Modi) called for addressing global governance issues to tackle concerns of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and to promote innovation in the field," he noted on X.

