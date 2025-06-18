India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger: PM Modi on meeting with Italian counterpart Meloni

Kananaskis (Canada), June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said: "Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!"

Earlier on Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva interacted with PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

The Indian Prime Minister also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

"Fruitful discussion with President of the @EU_Commission, Ursula von der Leyen," PM Modi said in an X post.

The Indian Prime Minister also met European Council President Antonio Costa on Tuesday.

"Productive conversation with Mr. António Costa, President of the European Council. @eucopresident," PM Modi said on X.

In another post on X, PM Modi said: "Outstanding conversations with two dear friends, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Lula of Brazil. We are unwavering in our commitment to speaking about issues that matter to the Global South. We are equally determined to do whatever it takes to build a better tomorrow for the coming generations @LulaOficial @CyrilRamaphosa."

On April 27, Meloni had expressed her country's full support to India in the fight against terrorism.

She strongly condemned the "terrible terror attack on Indian soil", and conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it.

India and Italy will continue to work together, including international platforms, to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts, said PM Modi during the phone call.

A video showed PM Modi greeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation with her during the summit.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni has been making waves on social media, with their interactions sparking a trending hashtag #Melodi.

PM Modi and Meloni have showcased their friendly rapport in videos and selfies, including one taken during the COP28 summit in Dubai, where Meloni captioned the photo "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi".

India's participation in the G7 Summit as an invitee is a "testament" to the importance of India on the world stage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, according to Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

At the start of their bilateral meeting here on Tuesday, Carney said that India's participation is also important for tackling together the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi said that he was grateful to Carney for inviting him to the G7 Summit, adding that "it is my honour to visit Canada once again after 2015 and be present with the people here".

He also said in a post on his official X account: "PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard. @MarkJCarney."

PM Modi posted on X that their meeting was excellent and Canada and India "are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law".

He met Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Tuesday and said that both countries remain committed to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi in a post said: "Insightful deliberations with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Japan remain committed to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors. @shigeruishiba."

PM Modi had earlier met UK PM Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Tuesday.

PM Modi had in a post on X said: "An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflecting in the ground we've covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship. @Keir_Starmer."

In another post on X, he also said: "South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung and I had a very good meeting in Canada. India and the Republic of Korea seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more. @Jaemyung_Lee."

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi had said: "Delighted to hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Germany are close friends, connected by shared values. This year we mark 25 years of our Strategic Partnership. We discussed how to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research and innovation. Chancellor Merz and I also had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages. We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing.@bundeskanzler."

The Indian Prime Minister in another X post said: "Had a very good meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. Personally congratulated her on her historic electoral win, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries. We both see immense potential in India-Mexico ties growing even stronger in the times to come, especially in sectors like agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare and more. We also talked about ways to enhance people-to-people ties. @Claudiashein."

PM Modi also met the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian PM Anthony Albanese separately on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here after being welcomed and received by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.