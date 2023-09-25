PM Modi reaches BJP’s ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ in Bhopal, takes round of Jamboori Maidan

Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhopal’s Jamboori Maidan where he will be addressing ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ of around 10 lakh booth workers.

He will be giving a victory mantra to the workers for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

PM Modi along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V. D. Sharma entered the venue amid huge sloganeering and applause. Standing in an open vehicle decorated with flowers and BJP’s symbol lotus, PM Modi took a round waving his hands to encourage the party workers who had arrived there from different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Amid loud music of BJP’s theme song for MP’s poll -- “Modi Ke Man Me, MP aur MP Ke Man Mein Modi” PM Modi went to the last row of BJP workers gathered in the Jamboori Maidan.

Union Ministers, including Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel and others along with state BJP leaders and ministers had already arrived on the stage to welcome PM Modi.

As Madhya Pradesh is set to witness a poll battle between the BJP and Congress and only a few days are left for the date announcement, PM Modi’s mega rally is supposed to boost the party workers.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya and to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state, party leaders said.

