Sexual assault case: Lookout notice issued against vlogger Shakir Subhan in Kerala

Kochi, Sep 25 (IANS) Nine days after a 29-year old Saudi Arabian woman registered a complaint against popular vlogger- Mallu Traveler- Shakir Subhan for allegedly misbehaving with her, the Kerala Police on Monday issued a lookout notice against him.

According to the complaint, the incident took place here on September 13 at a hotel where the vlogger had come for an event and met her.

The woman, who has been here for a while, filed her complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police on September 16. While the probe in the matter got underway, Subhan reportedly managed to sneak out of the country. The probe team issued a lookout notice to all airports in the country.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Subhan is trying to seek anticipatory bail in the case.

