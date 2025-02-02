PM Modi, Jay Shah applaud ‘Nari Shakti’ following India women’s U19 WC victory

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the entire cricketing fraternity hailed the ‘Nari Shakti’ (Women Power) on display by the Indian U19 women’s team for securing their second consecutive ICC U19 World Cup at the Bayuemas Oval on Sunday.

The Dominant India side retained their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final. Following the win, the Prime Minister joined millions of Indians in celebrating the impressive achievement and hailed the ‘determination and grit’ on display.

"Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," read the post by PM Modi on X.

Alongside the PM, ICC Chairman Jay Shah also applauded the Indian side and congratulated Malaysia cricket on hosting the tournament which will be ‘crucial to the global development of the women’s game.’

"Congratulations to @BCCI on back-to-back @ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup titles. And kudos to all the participating teams who took part in this very successfully hosted tournament by @MalaysiaCricket - crucial to the global development of the women’s game #U19WorldCup,” Shah wrote on X.

The final turned out to be a completely one-sided affair, after a stunning all-round performance from Gongadi Trisha.

After being asked to field first, India’s bowlers ran riot, restricting South Africa to a paltry 82/9 in 20 overs. Trisha led the bowling attack, picking up three wickets for just 15 runs, while Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, and Vaishnavi Sharma chipped in with two wickets apiece to dismantle the Proteas batting lineup.

Chasing a modest target of 83, India’s batters made light work of the chase. Although G Kamalini fell early, vice-captain Sanika Chalke steadied the innings with 26 runs, while Trisha remained unbeaten on 44 off 33 balls, smashing eight boundaries to guide India home in just 11.2 overs. India sealed the victory with 52 balls to spare, asserting their supremacy on the world stage.

For her exceptional all-round performance throughout the tournament, Gongadi Trisha was named the Player of the Tournament. She amassed 309 runs and picked up seven wickets, playing a crucial role in India's victorious campaign.

