PM Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to inaugurate C-295 aircraft plant in Vadodara

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Accompanied by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the final assembly line of Tata Advanced Systems' aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara on October 28.

The plant, a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Spain's Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS), will produce the first 'Made in India' C-295 medium–lift tactical transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Under the agreement, Tata Advanced Systems - selected as the Indian Production Agency (IPA) by Airbus DS - will produce 40 fly-away C-295 aircraft from its facilities and will subsequently provide MRO support and service for the total 56 aircraft that will be procured by IAF.

The project aims to deliver the first aircraft by 2026.

The Spanish PM is scheduled to arrive in Vadodara on the night of October 27. The two leaders will jointly launch the plant and meet prominent industrialists. Though plans for a roadshow featuring both PMs are being discussed, official confirmation is pending for security reasons.

Following the inauguration, both leaders will hold bilateral discussions and have lunch at Vadodara's iconic Laxmi Vilas Palace.

Later in the day, PM Modi will head to Amreli district, where he will address a public rally. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the 'Amrit Sarovar' in Dudhala village, the hometown of industrialist Savji Dholakia, and will lay the foundation stones for various developmental projects.

PM Modi will return to Delhi in the evening, concluding his one-day visit to Gujarat. Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit Gujrat on October 22.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Sunday that the state government is consistently striving to tackle the issues and challenges faced by the people.

As he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 640 crore for Viramgam, Patel affirmed that several other significant initiatives are underway to develop the country's green energy sector under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.