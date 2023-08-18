PM, HM monitoring Manipur situation 27x7, guiding accordingly: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Aug 18 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday said that the immediate objective is to bring peace and normalcy in the state and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah round-the-clock monitoring the state’s situation and guiding accordingly.

While speaking at the Sadbhavana Diwas function held at the Main Conference Hall in the state’s civil secretariat, the Chief Minister said that in this crucial juncture, there would be differences of opinions, but the immediate objective is to restore peace in the state, and to ensure that government employees and the general public come together and work harder to make up for the lost three-four months.

He said that to stay abreast in today’s development race, one must discard mistrust among the different sections, communal feelings, and selfishness.

Singh observed that it is better to let bygones be bygones and to work unitedly for a better, developed and peaceful tomorrow rather than dwell on past mistakes.

He sought positive suggestions and advice towards building a developed and united society.

Singh explained that Manipur needs to continue in the path of unity and equal development along which it was moving in the past six years, and that it requires collective effort and trust of all the people.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the round-the-clock monitoring, support and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that under their guidance and support, it is the time for all the people to be united and to work towards bringing peace and development.

Highlighting that there are also attempts to divert from the issue or to allow the issue to linger on, the Chief Minister said restoration of peace in the state and return to normalcy should be our main focus at the moment.

Stating that one should not speak or discuss issues which could hurt the sentiment of other communities, the Chief Minister further appealed to the people of the State to promote oneness and development.

Speaking on the importance of observing the day, Singh said that former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi believed in the welfare and betterment of the people.

On this day, people have been taking the Sadbhavana Pledge and that the pledge will help in promoting national integration and harmony, he added.

The Chief Minister said today we sometimes witness unwanted incidents of violence. These sporadic incidents of violence cause not only loss of precious lives and properties, but also mistrust among one another, he said, adding that this slows down development as well as creating stumbling blocks in building a united Bharat.

The Chief Minister also administered the Sadbhavana pledge to those attending the observation.

