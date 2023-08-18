Heavy rainfall likely in east & central India: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy rainfall activity is likely in eastern India and the adjoining central India on Friday and Saturday while an increase in rainfall in northeast is expected from August 20.

The weather forecast agency, in its bulletin, said that in east India, there was an expectation of light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall.

"Specifically, Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, while Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim can expect it on Friday. Bihar and the sub-Himalayan regions of West Bengal and Sikkim might see heavy rainfall on August 22," the IMD predicted.

There is a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall in Odisha on Friday.

Moving to central India, there is a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional isolated heavy rainfall.

"This is anticipated in areas like Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on Friday and Saturday. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha might also experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Friday," said the IMD.

Northeast is expected to see light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh till August 22," the weather department said.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand in the next five days, and in east Uttar Pradesh on Friday and August 22, and Himachal Pradesh and west Uttar Pradesh on August 21 and 22," said the IMD.

Additionally, Uttarakhand might experience very heavy rainfall on August 21 and 22, the IMD predicted.

In South India, there is an anticipation of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

"Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience heavy rainfall on Friday, while Telangana can expect it on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is expected to have hot and humid weather for the next two days," said the IMD.

For the rest of the country, rainfall is likely to be subdued over the next five days, the IMD added.

