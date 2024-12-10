PM congratulates Indian contingent for historic performance in Asia Pacific Deaf Games

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent for a historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur. India won 55 medals in all for an 11-fold increase over their last participation in 2015 where India won 5 medals.

The Prime Minister congratulated the contingent in a post on X.

“Congratulations to our Indian contingent for a historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur! Our talented athletes have brought immense pride to our nation by winning an extraordinary 55 medals, making it India's best-ever performance at the games. This remarkable feat has motivated the entire nation, especially those passionate about sports,” PM Modi wrote in his post.

The 68-member Indian contingent, including 42 men and 26 women, captured an unprecedented 8 gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medals to finish fifth among 21 countries, their best-ever performance in the quadrennial event since its inaugural edition in 1984.

Previously, the Indian team had clinched five medals (2 gold, 3 silver) in the 2015 edition in Taiwan, ending ninth out of 23 countries. The 2019 edition was cancelled due to political unrest in Hong Kong.

The Indian team won 28 medals (5 gold, 12 silver, 11 bronze) in athletics, their highest-ever medal haul, six medals in badminton (3 silver, 3 bronze), 3 medals in chess (1 silver, 2 bronze), 7 medals in judo (2 gold, 5 bronze), 3 medals in table tennis (1 silver, 2 bronze) and 8 medals in wrestling (1 gold, 1 silver, 6 bronze).

