'Players have to take responsibility': Ponting, Nasser Hussain propose solutions to slow-over rates in Tests

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) After England and Australia were hit with heavy sanctions for maintaining slow over-rates during the entirety of the recently concluded Ashes 2023, former Australia and England captains Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain have proposed solutions for the concerning issue in Test cricket.

England lost 19 World Test Championship points due to sanctions in four of the Tests, while Australia dropped 10 points from one match. England were slow in all games except Headingley's third Test, and Australia was penalised for a slow over-rate in Old Trafford's fourth Test.

On the ICC Review, ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting voiced his concern when asked about ways to rectify slow over-rate in Tests.

"I can't see where all the time is going in the game, that’s the one thing I can’t understand. So, now there's an extra half an hour played every day and still we’re losing six or seven overs every day. I don’t know, I just don’t get it. I don’t know where the time’s going," Ponting said.

Ponting expressed a need for the umpires to do more to speed up play.

"The players have to take responsibility. I think the umpires can be more active in it as well. I think the umpires need to start just getting the players around more, getting them ready, getting them organised, making sure the batter’s ready to face up, making sure the bowler is at the end of his mark when the batsman gets back to his crease. We’ve got to find a way not to be losing so much time in these games," he said.

"I know cricket's been ultra entertaining. Crowds are not going to be whining about what they have seen as far as the cricket’s concerned, but when you go to a day’s play and you expect 90 overs, but you see 80, you have got to be a little bit disappointed.

I mean at the World Test Championship final, by the evening session on day three, one whole session of play had been lost. Two hours of play have been lost over three days and I just don’t know where it goes and I’m not sure what the right punishment is.

I’m sure that the defence of both these two teams will be how entertaining the games have been. They haven’t been draws that have dragged out and we’ve lost much time. I mean, Headingley’s a great example, right? You lose nearly a whole day of play and game’s still over in four days so," he added.

The 48-year old recalled how Australia missed out on playing the World Test Championship Final in the inaugural edition as a result. Australia were fined four WTC points from their Test match in Melbourne against India, which saw them miss out on the Final berth to New Zealand.

"I honestly don’t know what the answer is but if a team, like Australia did last time, if they miss out on playing in the World Test Championship final just because of a few overs here and there then it is a pretty harsh penalty," Ponting said.

On the other hand, Nasser Hussain was more stringent in his assessment of the slow over-rate issue on The ICC Review.

"I think the penalties should be harsh. I do think it is something that upsets fans. Tickets, especially in England, are very expensive. So you want to get the full day. Now some people argue, well, you're getting the entertainment anyway. But I do think, if you pay for 90 overs, you should expect 90 overs," Nasser said.

"And after 85 overs, if they just suddenly stroll off with the extra half hour already being bowled, I do think fines, and World Test Championship deduction points, have cost sides already a place in World Test Championship finals. So I do think the ICC should continue to be strong with teams," he added.

As a strict solution to curb slow over rate, Hussain advocated for teams to bowl their full quota of overs in a session, even if it leads to longer and more tiring sessions of play.

"And I do think to a degree, and I know you have to get TV companies to buy into it, but if you don't bowl your 30 overs, you have to stay on. You don't get your lunch, you don't get your cup of tea until you bowl your 30 overs," Nasser proposed.

"Now what that will do is make players get through the day quicker, earlier, because the last thing you want is a three-and-a-half hour last session. The seamers in particular aren't going to be overly thrilled if they have to bowl three and a half hours at the end, so umpires need to be stronger with players," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.