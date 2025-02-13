Players Championship golf: Yuvraj Sandhu shoots a steady 68, holds on to lead

Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) Yuvraj Sandhu of Chandigarh hung on to a one-shot lead courtesy of his steady two-under 68 on day three often referred to as ‘moving day’ in golf. Yuvraj (63-61-68), a winner at Tollygunge Club in the past, has a three-day total of 18-under 192 as he continued in the lead for the third consecutive day at the INR 1 crore PGTI Players Championship 2025 at The Tollygunge Club Ltd, the 2025 PGTI season-opener.

Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (65-62-66), fresh from a standout season on the PGTI last year, narrowed down the gap with the leader after he returned a 66 in Round Three. Jamal’s total reads 17-under 193 as he is just one shot behind the leader. Rahil Gangjee (63-67-66) of Bengaluru, playing at a course where he spent most of his childhood, struck a 66 in the third round to be placed third at a total of 14-under 196.

The legendary SSP Chawrasia (71) was the highest-placed among the Kolkata-based professionals as he ended the day in tied 14th at nine-under 201. Kolkata’s Anshul Mishra, the only amateur to make the cut, carded a 69 to be tied 20th at seven-under 203.

Yuvraj Sandhu, the overnight leader by three shots, endured a horrid start on Thursday after he dropped bogeys on the first two holes. Yuvraj, who holds the record for the lowest-winning total at Tollygunge Club, then got his round back on track thanks to his consistent hitting and a couple of good up and downs that earned him four birdies.

The putts didn’t roll in for the 27-year-old Sandhu on Thursday as he missed multiple birdie conversions from within four to eight feet.

Yuvraj said, “It wasn’t a nervous start, I would say, but just a result of some wrong club selections. I soon got a wake-up call when Jamal tied with me for the lead. I did manage to get my act together soon but it was one of those days when the putts just didn’t roll in for me. However, I’m glad it happened on the third day and not the last day.

“I’m quite pleased with my hitting and looking at continuing the good rhythm into the final day. I just hope my putter treats me kindly come the last round,” he said.

Jamal Hossain, also a former winner at Tollygunge, came up with five birdies and a bogey on Thursday to keep himself on the leader’s tail and in the hunt. Jamal missed a chip-in for birdie on the last hole by a whisker. Last year’s champion Manu Gandas (65) closed the day in tied 20th at seven-under 203.

