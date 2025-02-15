PL: Merino proves to be Arsenal’s unlikely hero in 2-0 win over Leicester City

Leicester, Feb 15 (IANS) Mikel Merino threw his name into contention for the available striker spot as the Spaniard came on as a late substitute and scored two goals to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

With Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli all out of contention with respective injuries, the Gunners started the game with Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri as their front three.

It resulted in a toothless display with Arsenal failing to create chances and opportunities in the Leicester box. Sterling in particular was quite poor showing displays of rust.

The Chelsea forward, who is on loan at Arsenal, did not complete a single dribble in the game and was caught offside three times. The only bright spark in the Arsenal front line was Ethan Nwaneri, who turns 18-years-old next month, as he rattled the woodwork on two separate occasions.

The action remained bland in the first 45 minutes as neither side pushed aggressively. The best chance of the first half fell to Leicester in stoppage time. Ndidi had a free header, but thankfully the sprawling Raya saw it drop wide of the goal.

On the hour mark Nwaneri latched onto an Odegaard through-ball, worked it onto his left foot but curled it just over the goal, while grazing the crossbar.

With Nwaneri impressing in the forward ares, his academy partner Miles Lewis-Skelly saved Arsenal from conceding the opening goal when a low cross by Jordan Ayew was in a dangerous position with Bobby Decordova Reid lurking at the back post but the 18-year-old fullback managed to poke the ball behind for a corner.

Things turned around dramatically with the addition of Merino, in place of Sterling, at the 70th minute mark. Trossard was allowed to get into the left with the Spanish midfielder slotting into the false nine position.

Merino’s introduction turned on a switch as the goals followed instantly. A swinging cross by Nwaneri from the right saw Merino plant his header firmly into the net.

Less than ten minutes later, he showed it was no fluke. This time it was an unerring connection with his left boot, from Trossard’s low cross.

It was a stunning two-goal cameo from the midfielder-turned-striker, and the win took Arsenal back to within four points of the league leaders, before Liverpool’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday.

