Shocking to see AAP leaders still defend graft in ‘Sheesh Mahal’: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that Delhiites are shocked to see Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders still defending the corruption involved in the renovation of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, popularly known as ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

Sachdeva said that the Sheesh Mahal scam proved to be Kejriwal’s nemesis, and it became the issue that eroded public trust in the AAP — which was facing a credibility crisis due to multiple scams like the liquor policy, panic button installation, and school room construction.

The Delhi BJP President asserted that their government would soon be formed, and it would conduct a strict investigation into scandals like Sheesh Mahal, the liquor policy, and the panic button installation. “Additionally, senior legal experts would be appointed to ensure proper legal proceedings,” he said.

Sachdeva emphasised that if AAP leaders should apologise to the people of Delhi for the Sheesh Mahal construction scam and the liquor policy scandal.

Earlier, Sachdeva said that the name of the next Delhi Chief Minister is likely to be announced “in a day or two”.

Meanwhile, the contours of the new Delhi BJP government’s 7-member Cabinet, including the Chief Minster, have become a topic of intense discussion within party circles.

Women representation and a balance between experience and youth are the buzz words along with the talk of giving representation to various communities like Brahmin, Jat, Vaishya, Dalit, Punjabi and Purvanchali.

On Saturday, three AAP councillors joined the BJP in the presence of the Delhi unit chief who also hinted at a possible shake-up in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“Earlier, the slogan was double-engine sarkar. Nowadays, the demand is for triple-engine sarkar,” said Sachdeva, hinting at the chances the BJP ousting the AAP in the civic body in which the AAP had 112 and the BJP had 110 members before a dozen councillors – from both the parties - got elected to the Delhi Assembly.

“A triple-engine sarkar – at the Centre, Assembly and MCD – will be ideal for making Delhi beautiful and serving people,” said Sachdeva.

Welcoming AAP councillors - Anita Basoya (Andrews Ganj), Nikhil Chaprana (Hari Nagar) and Dharamvir (R K Puram) – Sachdeva said these leaders lent their support to BJP’s victory in Assembly elections.

