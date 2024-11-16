PKL Season 11: Nitesh Kumar, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Bastami help Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengal Warriorz

Noida, Nov 16 (IANS) Brilliant defensive work by Nitesh Kumar, Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami, and fine raiding by Vishal Chahal helped Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengal Warriorz, handing them another massive 15-point loss in Match 57 of Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

High 5s from Moein Shafaghi, Amir Hossein Bastami, and Nitesh Kumar, and a Super 10 from Vishal Chahal meant Tamil Thalaivas returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 46-31 victory.

The two defensive units were dictating terms in the opening exchanges of this contest and saw more tackles than raids. The two teams were even-stevens, giving very little away before Vishwas S. executed a brilliant Super Raid to give the Bengal Warriorz a four-point lead.

The tables turned rather quickly, courtesy of Vishal Chahal, who inflicted a Super Raid and dismissed three players for the Bengal Warriorz. That helped the Tamil Thalaivas execute an All Out, putting them back in the lead by three points.

Just when it seemed like the Tamil Thalaivas would ride on their momentum to extend their lead further, the Bengal Warriorz showed their mettle. Nitin Kumar managed a couple of quick raids, while their defense kept them in the game to make it a two-point deficit at half-time, with the Tamil Thalaivas leading 18-16.

The Tamil Thalaivas didn’t put a foot wrong at the start of the second half, extending their lead to six points. That lead went to ten points in the blink of an eye, as Nitesh Kumar completed his High Five to inflict another All Out on the Bengal Warriorz. There was no stopping the Tamil Thalaivas as they kept piling on the misery of the Season 7 champions.

Moein Shafaghi got a Super Raid of his own, eliminating three players from the Bengal Warriorz, while Narender Kandola completed a milestone of 500 Raid points in the league as the Tamil Thalaivas continued to run riot. Vishal Chahal completed his Super 10, helping his side carry on their fine form in this contest, further extending their lead to twelve points.

Nitin Kumar and Vishwas S. were the only two raiders who made an impact for the Bengal Warriorz. Unfortunately for them, Tamil Thalaivas' defense was on another level. Amir Hossein Bastami completed a High Five of his own, with back-to-back Super Tackles, while Moein Shafaghi also registered a High 5. With 16 successful tackle points in the game, Tamil Thalaivas eventually decimated the Bengal Warriorz, completing a 15-point route with the final score of 46-31.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.