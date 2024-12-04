PKL Season 11: Maninder’s marvellous performance helps Bengal Warriorz stun Haryana Steelers

Pune, Dec 4 (IANS) Maninder came up with a mighty brilliant performance as the Bengal Warriorz handed Haryana Steelers a 7-point defeat in a night to remember as they fought back to victory in a Season 11 clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Maninder bagged 11 points, Pranay Rane added six to the score and Mayur Kadam registered a High-5 as the Bengal Warriorz handed the in-form Haryana Steelers a 39-32 defeat. Haryana's Vinay registered a Super 10 which went in vain, as the Bengal Warriorz began their Pune leg with a morale-boosting win.

Both Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriorz made a cautious start to the game, as they exchanged blows early on. However, the Steelers had Shivam Patare on the charge and they made it count and picked up a 4-point lead within the first six minutes of the game.

The Bengal Warriorz were looking to mount a comeback but Vinay’s Super Raid around the 10th minute put the Haryana Steelers in a commanding position. While the Steelers continued to build on their lead, the Bengal Warriorz found a way back, and momentarily took the lead as well, with Pranay Rane leading the way.

While Vinay going out on all cylinders for the Haryana Steelers and attacking, it was Pranay Rane for the Bengal Warriorz, with a little help from Maninder Singh, who picked up the pace in the final minutes of the first half. And on the stroke of half time, the Bengal Warriorz landed an All Out on the Haryana Steelers, and the teams went into the break with the scores locked at 17-17.

Maninder picked up the first points of the second half and then Shivam Patare to Haryana Steelers’ tally. The two teams continued to spar in the early exchanges of the second half before a Super Raid by Shivam Patare gave the Steelers some breathing space. But Maninder Singh was going through the gears, and scoring important raid points, to keep the Bengal Warriorz within touching distance of their opponents.

With 13 minutes to go, Vinay completed his Super 10, but at the other end, the Bengal Warriorz were fighting hard. The duo of Manjeet and Mayur Kadam, along with Maninder were leading the charge for the Bengal Warriorz. At the half-hour mark, it was all square with teams locked at 25-25.

From then on, the Bengal Warriorz got their noses out in front yet again. Mayur Kadam had got his High-5, whilst Mighty Maninder was causing all sorts of problems at the other end of the mat. In the 26th minute, Maninder completed his Super 10 and the Bengal Warriorz also inflicted an All Out on the Haryana Steelers. That gave the Warriorz an eight-point lead.

The final few minutes were as intense as ever. The Bengal Warriorz were looking to hammer their advantage while the Haryana Steelers were throwing the kitchen sink at their opponents. The powerful Mohammadreza Shadloui had been nullified by the Warriorz, who were marching on towards an emphatic win. Eventually, the Bengal Warriorz came away with a 7-point win against the table toppers.

