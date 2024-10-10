PKL Season 11: Arjun Deshwal named Jaipur Pink Panthers captain

Jaipur, Oct 10 (IANS) Jaipur Pink Panthers have named star raider Arjun Deshwal as the captain for the upcoming Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Having joined the Pink Panthers in Season 8, Deshwal quickly became adored amongst the fans, picking up 268 points in his first season with the franchise and continued making a huge impact in the seasons to follow, scoring 296 and 278 points, respectively.

His performances helped the team lift the trophy in Season 9 and as semifinalists in Season 10.

Speaking about his elevation as the captain, Deshwal said, "I’m looking forward to another season in the PKL, the team has been training hard and I am looking forward to carrying this team along and hopefully this time I can help lead Jaipur Pink Panthers to their third silverware."

The Pink Panthers will first be seen in action on October 20 against the Bengal Warriors at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

