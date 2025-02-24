PKL: Kabaddi legend Rakesh Kumar named U Mumba’s head coach

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Kabaddi legend Rakesh Kumar returned to U Mumba after nine years, with the three-time Asian gold medallist and former Indian skipper taking charge of the team as the new head coach in the Pro Kabaddi League.

One of the most respected players in the Kabaddi circle, Rakesh has dominated the mat with discipline and tactical excellence, bringing his A-Game every time he entered the arena. With Rakesh at the helm, U Mumba aims to build a squad that has the ability to perform at the highest level consistently and stays true to the franchise’s legacy of determination and excellence in the Pro Kabaddi League.

U Mumba are setting the stage for the announcement with the #Se7enIsBack campaign, celebrating his commitment and long-term success while reinforcing the vision that prioritises strong leadership, strategic growth and a winning mentality.

The highest-paid player of PKL Season 1, Rakesh joined U Mumba in Season 3. Known for his exceptional leadership, honed over years of top-level competition, he has transitioned from commanding the mat to strategising from the sidelines, evident through his prior coaching experience leading Haryana in the PKL and the Indian Railways team.

Speaking on his return, Rakesh said, "I am pleased with my homecoming to U Mumba after such a long time. I used to wear the Mumba colours as a player and now, I have the responsibility of coaching the side. I hope that in the upcoming season, we build a strong squad and get the team back into the same rhythm it had in the first three seasons. We will work hard to achieve this. I am grateful to be back.”

With Rakesh back at the helm, U Mumba are reinforcing their commitment to excellence, building defensive solidity, and a well-balanced raiding unit. The move blends nostalgia with anticipation, as supporters rally behind a familiar and trusted leader, hopeful that his tactical acumen will guide U Mumba back to the top of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Welcoming Rakesh back to U Mumba, CEO Suhail Chandhok said, “Arguably India's greatest kabaddi player, a three-time Asian Games gold medallist, an Arjuna Awardee, but, most importantly, a former U Mumba player himself who returns to our family. It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Rakesh back, this time as a head coach. It's going to be a very exciting phase, not just for us but for him as well. His respect among the players is unparalleled, I know he's got very big goals as a coach and we share the same drive to take the team forward into this fresh chapter.”

