32 Punjab AAP legislators in touch with Congress, says Partap Bajwa

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (IANS) Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said 32 legislators of the state's ruling Aam Aadmi Party are in touch with the Congress, awaiting an opportunity to switch loyalties.

In an informal interaction with the media before the onset of the two-day Assembly session here, Bajwa said that "this government has already fallen in the eyes of the people of Punjab by constantly lying".

He accused the Bhagwant Mann government of delaying the promised aid of Rs 1,000 per month to the women, which was pledged before the Assembly polls.

Bajwa also launched a scathing attack on the AAP for not calling the session of the Assembly in December.

"Now when the Budget session should have been called, the government is merely fulfilling a formality by calling today's session," he said.

The Congress leader accused the government of failing on all fronts. The law and order situation of the state has already been in shambles and now the financial system has also deteriorated further, he said.

He also accused the BJP of running away from common man issues.

Former BJP state chief and legislator Ashwani Sharma has accused the government of running away from people’s issues. He said the government has been avoiding meaningful debate on people's issues. He also called today's session a mere formality. In response to a question about launching a scheme of Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to women from the BJP government in Delhi, he said for the past three years, they (AAP) have not talked about giving Rs 1,000 to the women of Punjab as promised during the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the session of the Assembly began with obituary references.

The house paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, AAP legislator Gurpreet Singh Bassi, former minister and Rajya Sabha member Dharam Pal Sabharwal, former minister Ajaib Singh Mukhmailpur, former Rajya Sabha member H.S. Hanspal and former legislators Joginder Pal Jain, Sukhwinder Singh Buttar, and Bhag Singh.

The House also remembered freedom fighters Karnail Singh, Kikkar Singh, and Kehar Singh, besides paying homage to renowned artist Jarnail Singh.

Leader of Opposition and Qadian legislator Bajwa urged Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to pass a resolution, recommending the highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna to Manmohan Singh.

The Opposition parties are expected to corner AAP on law and order, rising debt, deportation of illegal Indian immigrants and farmers’ plight during the session.

