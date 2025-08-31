PKL 12: ‘Tie-breakers test your calm, and that’s what won us the game', says U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar

Vizag, Aug 31 (IANS) U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar hailed the tie-breaker format, calling it an exciting and welcome addition after his team opened their Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 campaign with a nail-biting victory over Gujarat Giants, clinching the contest 6-5 in the tie-breaker after the scores were level at 29-29 at full-time.

The clash at the Vishwanadh Sports Club was the second instance of the new tie-breaker rule in three matches this season, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the very last raid.

"Tie-breakers are about keeping your cool. You have to trust your instincts and use your brain in those crunch situations. That calmness is what helped us,' said Sunil.

Reflecting on a key moment against Gujarat’s star defender Mohammadreza Shadloui in the tie-breaker, where both players displayed their aggressive nature on the mat, Sunil added, "That was an intense contest. He tried to force a point on me, but experience makes the difference in such situations. Matches like these show how small margins decide everything."

The U Mumba captain further stressed the importance of starting the season with such a hard-fought victory. He said, "Winning the opening match in a tie-breaker builds a lot of belief. It shows the strength and unity of our squad, and gives us confidence going into the long season ahead. The league is only beginning, but this win sets the right tone for us."

Fresh off their respective victories, both the Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba will be aiming to continue their winning form. The Thalaivas are rich in raiding prowess this season, with Arjun Deshwal in their midst and will prove to be a task for the defensive unit led by Sunil Kumar.

The second game of the day will see the defending champions Haryana Steelers take the mat against the Bengal Warriorz. The Warriorz will be led out of the tunnel by a new skipper in Devank Dalal, and he will be key against the likes of Jaideep and co. who will want to begin their title defence with a win.

All eyes will also be on Naveen Kumar, who will take the mat with a new team for the first time in six seasons.

