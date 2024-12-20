PKL 11: Sehrawat stars as Telugu Titans beat Puneri Paltan, stay in hunt for Playoffs berth

Pune, Dec 20 (IANS) Pawan Sehrawat led the charge as the Telugu Titans had an excellent outing on the mat, storming past the Puneri Paltan 48-36 to stay alive in the race for the final Playoff berth in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex, here on Friday. The Telugu Titans won the crucial match with Pawan Sehrawat scoring 15 points, Ashish Narwal adding 11 and Ankit getting his High-5 as well.

Pawan Sehrawat looked to give his side a quick start, as the Telugu Titans picked up an early two-point lead. The Puneri Paltan were playing catch up, and it was their defence who were leading the charge. Along expected lines, Sehrawat was scoring at a fast pace which kept the Telugu Titans, who had to win, in the lead. In the other corner, Aryavardhan Navale and Aman were leading the charge for the Puneri Paltan.

Young Aryavardhan Navale was matching Pawan Sehrawat raid for raid, in what was turning out to be a close match. The Telugu Titans though were doing just about enough to keep the Season 10 champions at bay, especially with Sehrawat leading the way. The Telugu Titans then landed an All Out, and now led by 8 points, with five minutes to go. A couple of minutes later, Sehrawat completed his eighth Super 10 of the season, and his side were starting to dominate proceedings. At halftime, the Telugu Titans were leading 25-16.

Puneri Paltan’s Aryavardhan Navale kicked off the second half with a five-point raid, landed the All Out on the Telugu Titans, and reduced the deficit to 3 points. The Puneri Paltan had cranked up the intensity and were asking questions of their opponents. But the Telugu Titans responded well and held onto a five-point lead at the half-hour mark. The contest was on a knife-edge, with both sides going to the kill.

The Telugu Titans continued to build from there, and then they scored an All Out, which made it an 11-point lead. The Puneri Paltan’s Aman then registered his High-5, in the process sending Pawan to the bench. But it was too little too late for the Puneri Paltan, as the Telugu Titans romped over the line, picking up a handsome win.

