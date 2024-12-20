CRPF, ITBP jawans to join Sports Minister Dr. Mandaviya in Fit India Sunday on Cycle campaign

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) After the resounding success of the Fit India Cycling Drive launch event on December 17, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Manuskh Mandaviya announced the launch of Fit India Sunday on Cycle which will be held here on December 22. Sunday's campaign is aimed at bringing together Indians from across the country and across age groups and professions, to build the culture of cycling as a mode of fitness and for a greener environment, while building a sense of community.

The Fit India Cycling Drive launch event on December 17 saw more than 50,000 Indians participating in more than 1000 locations across the country - from Kargil to Alleppey.

The first event of Fit India Sunday on Cycle will see jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) joining the campaign alongside Dr. Mandaviya in Delhi on December 22. The men in uniform will pedal from the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium (MDCNS) through Kartavya Path after an 8 am flag-off and pedal to inspire more Indians to join in the nationwide movement which will take place every Sunday in multiple locations.

Sunday’s event will also witness the presence of athletes, fitness influencers, members of cycling clubs from Delhi-NCR, volunteers of My Bharat (earlier NYKS), besides the general public. This initiative is expected to encourage people across the country to embrace cycling as a mode of transportation and a form of exercise and will be held in more than 500 locations simultaneously, the Sports Authority of India informed in a release on Friday.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is conducting the events in direct collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat as well as SAI regional centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), Khelo India centres (KICs), and district administrations.

The Fit India movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, is the fundamental program that chalks out the pathway to India becoming a sports superpower. The movement focuses overall on the health aspect, sports aspect, and also the promotion of indigenous games of the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.