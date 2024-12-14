PKL 11: Sehrawat helps Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Giants; inch closer to playoff spot

Pune, Dec 14 (IANS) The Telugu Titans, led by the Pawan Sehrawat, roared back from a nine points deficit at one stage, to swat aside the challenge from the Gujarat Giants in a Season 11 clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The Telugu Titans who won 36-32 went one step closer to achieving qualification for the PKL Playoffs. For the Telugu Titans, Pawan Sehrawat scored 12 points, while Vijay Malik got 8 and Ashish Narwal added 6 more to the cause. Meanwhile, Rakesh finished with 12 points and Guman Singh pocketed 9 for the Gujarat Giants.

The Gujarat Giants started brilliantly as they picked up an early lead but more importantly, had accounted for Pawan Sehrawat and Vijay Malik off the first two plays of the game. The Telugu Titans were under pressure for a bit, but the ace raiders were back on the mat soon, as the Gujarat Giants conceded the advantage within the first five minutes.

Ashish Narwal was leading the charge for the Telugu Titans, who continued to keep the pressure on their opponents. The Gujarat Giants’ defence was doing well to keep Sehrawat quiet, while Guman and Rakesh were picking up crucial raids. Just before the first half was about to end, the Gujarat Giants landed an All Out and picked up a 6-point lead, ending the half strongly. Guman then landed a two-point raid as well, and the Giants went into the break with the score 18-11 in their favour.

The Giants started the second half strongly, continuing to build on the lead, and keep Sehrawat from going through the gears. Neeraj and Manuj in the Gujarat Giants defence were having a fine game, as were Guman Singh and Rakesh. Around the half-hour mark, Sehrawat flicked a switch and scored a flurry of important raids, which turned the game on its head. The Telugu Titans had snatched the momentum away from the Gujarat Giants, who though still led.

Soon after, the Telugu Titans scored an All Out on their opponents and then proceeded to wipe out the deficit. The Gujarat Giants were under pressure as the Telugu Titans had suddenly cranked up the intensity by a couple of notches, especially the skipper. With five minutes, left the High-Flyer Sehrawat registered his Super 10, as the Telugu Titans stormed into a five-point lead.

Soon after the Telugu Titans landed a second All Out and eventually went on to pick up a morale-boosting win over the Gujarat Giants.

