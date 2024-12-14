PKL 11: 'It’s the small details', Thakur reveals strategy behind big win over Bengaluru

Pune, Dec 14 (IANS) Puneri Paltan's assistant coach Ajay Thakur has provided deep insights into the team's remarkable performance after a massive 38-point win over Bengaluru Bulls, highlighting the strategic approach and team motivation that led to the defending champion's significant win.

Thakur emphasised the team's commitment to improvement, particularly in the crucial final minutes of the match played in the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Friday night.

"We've been working on those small details where we used to give up in the last four or five minutes," he explained, urging the team to play their best for their fans regardless of the match's circumstances.

The victory wasn't just about technical skills, but also about team morale. Thakur spoke passionately about motivating the players, encouraging them to play with the heart of a tiger. "We need to play for our fans, giving our absolute best," he said.

One of Thakur's key strategic inputs was to advise the team's leaders to play closely with their defenders. He highlighted the importance of maintaining cool-minded defence and avoiding unnecessary risks. "Don't make hasty decisions," he advised the players.

Interestingly, Thakur's approach went beyond just winning. He revealed that his primary concern was winning without risking player injuries. "I didn't want to win by a huge margin," he shared. "My focus was on ensuring we win while keeping our players safe, especially with limited recovery time before the next match."

The coach also spoke warmly about his relationship with players, including his long-standing connection with players like Pradeep Kumar. He acknowledged the ups and downs in a player's career, showing a mature and supportive approach to team management.

