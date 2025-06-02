Piyush Goyal meets top global CEOs, discusses India's potential in EV, RE sectors

Paris/New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday met some top global CEOs in Paris to explore their future investment plans for the India market in promising sectors like electric vehicle and renewable energy (RE).

The minister is on an official trip to France with the aim of boosting trade and investments and will also attend a ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Tuesday.

“Held a meeting with Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group. Exchanged views on India’s growing potential as an automobile manufacturing hub, along with emerging opportunities in the EV sector,” Goyal posted on X social media platform.

He also met Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of state-owned energy provider EDF, and discussed India's growing leadership in the renewable energy sector and “ways to further integrate sustainable energy solutions into our development roadmap”.

Earlier, the Union Minister met Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, a global integrated energy company.

“Discussed the company’s investment plans for India and avenues for deeper collaboration in the renewable energy sector,” said Goyal.

Commerce Minister has also indicated that India is likely to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with Oman soon, as the talks between the two countries are making headway. The talks for the free trade pact with Oman started in November 2023, and Goyal visited the Gulf country from January 27 to January 28. Piyush Goyal commences official visit to France, Italy to boost economic ties

During his three-day engagements in France, Union Minister Goyal is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings, including with Eric Lombard, Minister of Economy, and Laurent Saint-Martin, French Trade Minister, according to the Commerce Ministry. The discussions will focus on strengthening the Indo-French economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhancing trade and investment cooperation.

The minister will meet top leadership of major French companies such as Vicat, Total Energies, L'Oreal, Renault, Valeo, EDF and ATR.

Following his engagements in France, the Union Minister will proceed to Italy for the next leg of his official visit.

