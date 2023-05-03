Pilot greets Gehlot on his birthday

Jaipur, May 3 (IANS) Amid the ongoing factionism in Rajasthan Congress between Gehlot and Pilot camp, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot conveyed his birthday wishes to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot turned 72 on Wednesday.

In his tweet, Pilot said, "Best wishes to CM Ashok Gehlot on his birthday. Wish him good health and long life, he added.

It needs to be mentioned here that Pilot a few days back had staged one-day fast to protest against the inaction of Gehlot against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje for alleged corruption under her tenure.

In fact, Gehlot has also termed Pilot as 'Nikamma' and 'nakara' earlier.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.