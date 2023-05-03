Iranian President in Syria on landmark visit

Damascus, May 3 (IANS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Syria on Wednesday, marking the first visit by an Iranian leader since the beginning of the conflict in the Arab nation in 2011.

Raisi was received by Syrian Foreign Ministry officials and representatives from the presidency at the Damascus International Airport, reports Xinhua news agency.

A welcome ceremony was organised for Raisi at the Qasr al-Sha'ab presidential palace after which he met President Bashar al-Assad.

According to Iranian state media, the two leaders are expected to hold extensive political and economic talks, followed by the signing of a number of agreements.

The delegation accompanying Raisi includes Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and other senior officials.

Iran has supported al-Assad during the Syrian war.

