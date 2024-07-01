Philippines: 2 dead in road accident

Manila, July 1 (IANS) The driver and the passenger of a motorcycle were killed after their vehicle was hit by a sport utility vehicle in Cavite province, south of Manila, police said on Monday.

The police said the male and female victims, aged 26 and 30, were travelling along a road in General Mariano Alvarez town on Sunday afternoon when the SUV crashed into them, tossing the victims off the motorcycle and running them over, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rescuers rushed the victims to a local hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

The police detained the SUV driver, who is facing criminal charges.

