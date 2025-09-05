PGTI NEXGEN returns to Lucknow Golf Club after seven years

Lucknow, Sep 5 (IANS) The seventh event of the 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NEXGEN season will be the PGTI NEXGEN Lucknow, which will be played at the Lucknow Golf Club from September 9–11.

The tournament offers a prize purse of INR 20 lakh and marks the return of professional golf and the PGTI to Lucknow Golf Club after seven years. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top-36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 72 professionals. The Lucknow-based professionals in the field are Sanjeev Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Bhoop Singh, and Ashish Kumar Gupta.

The prominent foreign players in the field are Americans Joe Hurn and Dominic Piccirillo, Italian Federico Zucchetti, Bangladeshis Md Muaj and Md Solayeman, as well as Nepal’s Subash Tamang.

The 2025 PGTI NEXGEN season has been a highly competitive one with six different winners emerging at the six events staged so far. The winner of this year’s NEXGEN Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, “The PGTI NexGen is all about nurturing young talent and promoting golf across India. The return of professional golf to the Lucknow Golf Club after seven years, with the staging of the NexGen event, is therefore a significant milestone for us.

The growth of golf in Lucknow, a thriving golfing centre, will receive further impetus with the conduct of the NexGen event. We thank the Lucknow Golf Club for partnering with us and wish the players all the best.”

R.S. Nanda, captain, Lucknow Golf Club, said, “We're thrilled to welcome back the Professional Golf Tour of India and host a men's professional event at Lucknow Golf Club after seven years. We are committed to providing a great experience for the players, members, and spectators alike. This tournament will go a long way in further popularising the sport in Lucknow. We wish the players all the best.”

