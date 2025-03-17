PGTI to make debut in Kapurthala with NexGen series from March 18

Gurugram, March 17 (IANS) The second event of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NEXGEN season will be PGTI NexGen Kapurthala which will be played from March 18 – 20 at the RCF Golf Club in Kapurthala.

The tournament offers a prize purse of INR 20 lakh and marks PGTI’s debut in Kapurthala. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top-36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 90 players including 87 professionals and three amateurs. The local names in the field include Kapurthala-based professional Ashbeer Saini and Kapurthala-based amateurs Avneet Singh and Sagar Uppal.

The first event of the PGTI NexGen season held in Gurugram last week was won by Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow who now leads the Order of Merit.

The winner of this year’s NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season.

Mr. Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “The PGTI is delighted to make its debut at the RCF Golf Club in Kapurthala which has produced one of India’s greatest golfers, Olympian Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has won many laurels for the country on the international stage. The staging of the PGTI NEXGEN event seeks to further promote professional golf in Kapurthala and inspire more youngsters in the city to take up the sport.”

The third event of the season, Phillaur Open will be played from March 25 to 27 at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur.

The top 60 players from the 2024 PGTI Order of Merit are not eligible to play on the NexGen Tour in 2025.

