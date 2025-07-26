PGTI 2025 season second half to begin on August 3 in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is gearing up for a landmark second half of its 2025 season, marked by a record prize purse, new venues, and an expanded schedule that promises to accelerate the growth of professional golf in India.

After an action-packed first half, the tour resumes on August 3 in Ahmedabad.

The second half of the season will feature 15 events with a combined prize purse of Rs 17 crore, taking the total prize money for the 2025 season to over Rs 33 crore — an increase of more than Rs 8 crore compared to last year.

Among these events, the highly anticipated DP World India Championship, jointly sanctioned with the DP World Tour, will be staged at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16–19. With an unprecedented prize pool of USD 4 million, it will be the richest golf tournament ever held in India and is expected to feature some of the world’s top players, including reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy.

The 2025 season also sees the addition of new world-class venues, with events scheduled at Clover Greens Resort & Golf Club in Tamil Nadu and Zion Hills Golf County in Karnataka. These facilities will host flagship tournaments in August, each offering prize money of Rs 1 crore.

The tour’s developmental circuit, PGTI NexGen, will also see a boost, with three additional events scheduled in Patna, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar — the latter marking PGTI’s debut in Odisha. With eight NexGen tournaments planned for 2025, this tier of competition continues to serve as a vital platform for emerging talent.

Since its inception, the PGTI has hosted events in 17 states and 2 union territories. The inclusion of Odisha expands its reach to 18 states, reinforcing its commitment to taking professional golf to newer regions and audiences.

PGTI President Kapil Dev highlighted the significance of these developments, calling it a "game-changer for Indian golf." He expressed confidence that the expanded schedule, record prize money, and growing number of events will provide unparalleled opportunities for players and raise the tour’s profile globally.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.