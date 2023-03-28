Persistent rain in Christchurch dampens Sri Lanka's 2023 World Cup direct qualification hopes

Christchurch, March 28 (IANS) The incessant rainfall in Christchurch washed out the second ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, without a ball being bowled on Tuesday, leaving visitors' direct qualification hopes for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup hanging by a thread.

As a result of the tie, both teams get 5 Super League points each. But Sri Lanka's chances of direct qualification for the World Cup 2023 have been further diminished as they are currently placed ninth with 82 points in the Super League table with only one match left in the cycle, which is the third ODI against New Zealand, scheduled to take place on March 31 in Hamilton.

Sri Lanka needs to win the third ODI to surpass West Indies and move up to the eighth position in the standings.

But even if Sri Lanka does win the final ODI against New Zealand to earn an extra 10 Super League points and rise into the eighth spot on the standings, their qualification hopes depend on the performance of South Africa, who are currently in the tenth position with 80 points.

South Africa have two matches left of their postponed ODI series against the Netherlands and wins in both of the contests would see the Proteas jump in front of both Sri Lanka and the West Indies to the pivotal eighth place.

Despite the rain-induced draw in Christchurch, New Zealand is poised to finish at the top of the Super League table. Even if they lose the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Hamilton, they will still maintain their position as table toppers. New Zealand currently sit at the top of the Super League standings with 165 points with one match left to play.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.