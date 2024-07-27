Pep Guardiola hints at possible contract extension with Manchester City

New York, July 27 (IANS) As Manchester City embark on their preseason tour in the United States, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he might consider extending his contract beyond 2025. The 53-year-old Spaniard, who has been with the club since 2016, hinted at the possibility of staying longer, despite previous suggestions that he might leave at the end of his current deal.

Guardiola, speaking candidly during a press conference, addressed the speculation surrounding his future. "I know maybe I was not correct to say in the right moment, when we won the Premier League, but I'm saying that I've been eight years in Man City so I'm not being here for eight more years," he stated. "That's why I'm closer to leaving than staying. But I didn't say I'm leaving."

The Manchester City boss emphasised that he hasn't made any final decisions about his departure. "When I'm leaving, I will say I'm leaving. But I didn't say it. I will not rule it out absolutely to extend the contract. I just want to be sure it's the right decision, not just for me, for the club," Guardiola added.

Preparing for his ninth season with City, Guardiola has already surpassed his previous managerial stints—four years at Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich. His tenure at Manchester City has been marked by unparalleled success, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League victory. The last contract extension was agreed upon in November 2022, with many expecting Guardiola to seek a national team role once his current deal expires.

Guardiola explained that any decision about his future would be made in close consultation with the club's leadership. "I've not given it consideration because I haven't decided I'm leaving," he said. "When I decide, OK it's over, first of all, I will talk with my sporting director, my chairman, my CEO. That's the first."

"I will never do one step without my team, my club not knowing it. I'm incredibly grateful. When it happens, we will talk. When? I don't know when is the best. It doesn't mean to do it that way is perfect, or doing it another way is perfect. Or maybe in a few months, I will say, extend the contract. So I don't know."

