Paris Olympics: NASA shares stunning images from space, Musk reacts

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) NASA on Saturday shared stunning images of Paris from space as the 2024 Paris Olympics got off to a blistering start amid thunderclouds and heavy rains.

The International Space Station (ISS) posted some images from its X social media account.

“The City of Light. Paris, where the 2024 Olympics just kicked off, dazzles in these night-time photos taken from the International Space Station,” posted the orbiting laboratory.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk liked the images, and posted that “the Olympics laser show was amazing”.

“Amazing view! What an amazing planet!,” posted an X user.

For the first time in the history of the Olympics, the opening ceremony didn't take place in a stadium but was held in the heart of the city along its main artery: the Seine River.

“Paris goes to sleep but the Olympic rings still shine. Tomorrow the sports begin,” posted the official Paris Olympics X account.

The event started with representatives from Greece leading the athletes from nearly 200 countries in the Parade of the Nations on boats on the river.

India has sent a contingent of 117 sportspersons to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Indian athletes will compete in 16 out of the 32 sports featured in this edition of the Olympic Games.

The country is set to open its campaign in shooting, badminton, tennis, rowing, archery and hockey on the first day of competitions on Saturday.

