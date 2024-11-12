People will give apt reply to abusive language: Chugh on Patole's 'dog' jibe at BJP

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday slammed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for comparing the ruling party to a dog and said, people will give apt replies to all the abusive language being used, in the forthcoming polls.

Addressing a rally in Akola, Maharashtra, Patole attacked the BJP for bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He singled out Devendra Fadnavis, saying that the former Chief Minister considers himself "God."

Accusing the BJP of disrespecting the OBC community, Patole said, "Will the OBC people of Akola district vote for the BJP who are calling you dogs? It is time to make the BJP a dog now."

Talking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, "It is good for healthy democracy if you raise a valid point. But whatever he is saying is really unfortunate. They are using such words because the Opposition leaders are clearly seeing their defeat in a few days."

Chugh further asserted that the people of Maharashtra would give proper answers to all the abusive language in the forthcoming polls.

"The people of Maharashtra have made them lose in the previous polls and now again they will answer sternly by defeating them in the elections. People are with PM Modi and they will surely make him win," he added.

Chugh further reacted to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark where he accused PM Modi of indulging in politics of intimidation and trying to topple the JMM-led government for the last five years.

"Look who is saying that. The party which doesn't have any democracy and who believes in dynastic politics. The party that is not left with options in its top leadership. I want to say that the Congress is now surviving on a ventilator. Kharge is making such a statement out of disappointment and frustration," he concluded.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls are scheduled for November 20, with votes set to be counted on November 23. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance — comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) — is aiming to reclaim power from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

