4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Sydney

Sydney, Nov 12 (IANS) An earthquake measuring magnitude 4.1 struck north of Sydney in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Tuesday, causing power outages for thousands of properties.

Geoscience Australia recorded the quake at about 12:15 pm local time on Tuesday near a BHP open-cut coal mine in the Upper Hunter region of NSW, approximately 170 kilometres north of Sydney, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

The ABC reported that there have been no injuries or damage reported but that over 2,000 properties lost power.

According to Geoscience Australia's monitoring website, the tremor occurred at a depth of three kilometres.

Over 350 people reported feeling the earthquake.

There have been over 50 tremors reported in the Upper Hunter, a major coal mining region, since a 4.7-magnitude earthquake on August 23.

