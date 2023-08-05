PCB considers sending psychologist with the team for handling pressure in Men’s ODI World Cup: Report

Lahore, Aug 5 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering sending a psychologist with the Babar Azam-led side in a bid to cope with the pressure for the upcoming 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

As per a report in Cricket Pakistan, the move for having a psychologist with the side ahead of the mega event is mainly due to most of the current players not having the experience of playing cricket in India before, as well as the media hype and public expectations putting pressure on the players.

“Therefore, serious consideration is being given to appointing a psychologist. He will accompany the squad to the neighbouring country and help boost the players' morale during crucial moments, protecting them from any fears,” it added.

The report further said that options to hire a psychologist for the Men’s ODI World Cup are being explored, with a possibility of sessions with players to happen before the team’s departure for the mega event.

In 2012, when Pakistan toured India for the bilateral white-ball series, Maqbool Babri was the sports psychologist of the team. The T20I series between Pakistan and India ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1.

Babri was also the sports psychologist for Mohammad Amir's counselling sessions after he returned to Pakistan following serving a jail sentence in the United Kingdom after being involved in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal alongside Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif.

On the team’s participation in the World Cup, the report added, “PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has received positive signals through channels. Once security clearance is obtained, the team will travel across the border. There is also a possibility of sending a delegation to assess the current situation.”

It also said that a substantial pay rise has also been proposed for the central contracts, with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf, who was there in the role in 2012, set to meet Babar Azam post his return from Lanka Premier League (LPL) to seek his opinion on team-related matters.

