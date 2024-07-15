Pavail Gulatie: Want my parents to be part of my successes and exciting times ahead

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulatie has made a heartfelt decision to move his parents from Delhi to Mumbai so they can be part of his success and the exciting times ahead.

Pavail strongly believes that having his loved ones close will not only bring him comfort but also allow his parents to witness his journey.

“I have always been very close to my parents, and their support has been unwavering throughout my career. Now that things are looking up, I want them to be part of my successes and the exciting times ahead,” said the 'Thappad' actor, who is originally from New Delhi.

The actor emphasised that his family is everything to him.

“Moving them to Mumbai is my way of ensuring we can share these moments together. Family is everything, and having them near me brings a sense of balance and happiness that is priceless,” he said.

Talking about his work, Pavail stepped into the world of cinema as an assistant casting director for the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer 'My Name Is Khan'.

In 2014, he made his debut as a television actor with 'Yudh'. Instead of a feature film, Pavail chose the short film 'Queen of Hearts' in 2016 to step into the world of films.

Since then, he has featured in a gamut of movies such as 'Ittefaq', 'Kalank', 'Ghost Stories', 'Thappad', 'Dobaaraa', 'Goodbye', and 'I Love You'.

Looking ahead, Pavail will soon be seen in 'Deva' with Shahid Kapoor, where he will play a police officer. The film is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.