Patriotic fervor marks I-Day celebrations across Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Patriotic fervor marked 77th Independence Day celebrations across Telangana on Tuesday.

Hoisting of the national flag at government and private offices, impressive parades by police personnel, cultural performances by school students, and the playing of patriotic songs marked the festivities.

The main official function was held at at the historic Golconda Fort, where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the national flag

After paying tributes to martyrs at Army War Memorial at Parade Ground in Secunderabad, KCR drove to Golconda fort for the main event.

Before hoisting the tricolour, KCR was presented a guard of honour by police contingents at Rani Mahal lawns.

The ancient fort wore a festive look as the celebrations highlighted the rich culture of the state. Drummers, tribal and other artistes performed to add colour to the festivities.

Addressing the gathering, KCR highlighted the achievements of his government during the last one decade.

KCR's cabinet colleagues, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumari and other top civil, police and military officials attended the ceremony.

The chief minister presented awards to policemen and other government employees who played a key role in rescue of people during heavy rains and floods last month.

After formation of the state in 2014, KCR had broken over five-decade-old tradition of Independence Day celebrations at the Parade Ground to choose the ancient fort as the venue to showcase the rich legacy of Telangana.

Earlier, the chief minister hoisted the national flag at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

The Independence Day celebrations were also held at the State Assembly, State Secretariat Hyderabad High Court and offices of all political parties.

Chief Secretary Santi Kumari led the celebrations at newly constructed Secretariat Complex by unfurling the national flag.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) general secretary K. Keshav Rao unfurled the national flag at Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the ruling party.

Patriotic fervour marked the celebrations at the government offices and educational institutions.

The Independence Day was also celebrated with gaiety in the nine other districts of Telangana. State ministers hoisted the national flag at official functions held in district headquarters.

