Parul Gulati collaborates with Sunidhi Chauhan for ‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ on World Music Day

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) On World Music Day on Saturday, actress Parul Gulati is all set to launch a new anthem titled ‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ with singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

The song has been composed by Yashraj Mukhate. Slated to release on World Music Day. The track is a celebration of independence, self-worth, and unapologetic ambition.

Speaking about the song, Parul shared: ”‘Marzi Ki Malkin’ is not just a line, it’s a declaration. Every woman deserves to be in charge of her choices, her journey, her dreams. I’m grateful to Yashraj for making this song happen, if it wasn’t for him to make this happen from start to finish, this wouldn’t have happened.”

She added: “Also, Collaborating with Sunidhi on this has been surreal — she’s an icon in the industry and her voice has that fierce fire which this song needed. Together, we hope to spark something strong in every girl who listens to it. Be the Maalkin of your own story.”

The actress said that the track is for every girl who’s been told to wait, to adjust, to compromise.

“It’s for every woman who’s quietly been building her empire, her dreams, her freedom. I hope it becomes the sound of courage playing in someone’s headphones before they make the boldest decision of their life.”

World Music Day is an annual music celebration that takes place on 21 June. On Music Day, citizens are urged to play music outside in their neighborhoods or in public spaces and parks.

The first all-day musical celebration on the day of the summer solstice was originated by Jack Lang, then Minister of Culture of France, as well as by Maurice Fleuret; it was celebrated in Paris in 1982.

Talking about Parul, she has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke,Selection Day and Girls Hostel. She will next be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”.

The show is directed by E Niwas. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series shot across Madhya Pradesh.

