Paris Olympics: Sports minister joins top Olympians in panel discussion on India's preparations

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday wished best of luck to Indian athletes for the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games and said he was sure that they will make the country proud with their performance.

“The new age India has seen a lot of progress but this is just the beginning. By 2047, when we complete 100 years of Independence, we aspire to be among the leaders in sports in the world and hence, it is important to have platforms such as this for an elaborate discussion," said Dr. Mandaviya at an interactive session to discuss India's preparation for the Olympics and Paralympics organised by the Delhi Sports Journalist Association (DSJA) in collaboration with Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"The journalists covering these sports are also responsible for capturing the emotions that an athlete goes through when they win a medal or even represent the country at this stage. I wish our athletes all the best for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics, and I am sure they will make our country proud,” he said.

Dr. Mandaviya graced the occasion along with Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary, Sports, Sandip Pradhan, DG, Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here.

Olympic bronze medallist and member of the Hockey World Cup-winning team Ashok Dhyanchand, Asian Games gold medallist and former World No. 1 double trap shooter Ronjan Sodhi, Commonwealth Games gold winner boxer Akhil Kumar, Asian Games gold medallist archer Abhishek Verma, two-time Paralympics javelin throw champion Devendra Jhajharia and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya were part of the panel discussion.

Jhajharia, also the president of the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI), on his part, said, "In 2004, when I went to the Athens Paralympics, I spent money from my own pocket. I went and won the gold and also broke the world record. Since then, there has been a lot of progress in Indian sports. After missing out on the 2008 and 2012 editions of the Paralympics, I returned for the 2016 Rio Olympics and clinched the gold. Now, as the president of the PCI, I am 100 percent sure that we will do very well in both the Olympics and Paralympics. Our target is to cross the 25-medal tally this time around. Our slogan is "Abki baar, 25 paar".

On the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya also launched a booklet titled 'Pathway to Paris', highlighting the road to Olympics 2024 for the Indian contingent. In all, 117 athletes from India will be travelling to Paris for the Olympic Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11. The Paralympic Games will take place from August 28 to September 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.