Paris-bound Rohan Bopanna, Sriram Balaji to compete in two ATP events

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved tennis ace Rohan Bopanna’s request for assistance for him and his men’s doubles partner Sriram Balaji to compete in two ATP Tour events ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will head to Hamburg and Umaag, along with their coach and physiotherapist, to compete in the ATP 500 events before they head to Paris, the Ministry informed in a release on Wednesday. The 44-year-old Bopanna, ranked fourth in the World in men's doubles rankings, has got a direct entry into the Paris Olympics and has chosen to partner the 34-year-old Balaji in the Paris Olympics.

The MOC also approved requests of shooters Rhythm Sangwan, Sarabjot Singh, Vijayveer, and Anish Bhanwala for assistance towards expenses of personal coaches or trainers during the Olympic Training Camp in Volmerange and the Paris Olympic Games 2024 at Chateauroux.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will cover the cost of their flight, board and lodging, visa, and local transport.

Skeet shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka’s requests for assistance to train with personal coaches Riccardo Fillipelli in Arrezo, Italy, and Ennio Falco at the Tiro A Volo Falco range in Capua, Italy respectively were also approved by MOC.

During the meeting, the MOC also decided to extend assistance to Steeplechasers Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary as well as their coach Scott Simmons for training in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for 24 days before the Olympic Games.

The Women’s Relay 4x400m team’s request for assistance to procure equipment and table tennis player Harmeet Desai’s request to support training in Biberach, Germany, and the purchase of various consumables as well fee for support staff were also approved by the MOC.

The MOC inducted 400m Sprinter Kiran Pahal, High Jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare, and Shot Putter Abha Khatua in the TOPS Core group for the Paris Olympics Cycle.

