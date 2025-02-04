Parineeti shares her ‘bittersweet’ feeling as she ‘almost’ wraps up film

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra shared a glimpse of her life lately and expressed her ‘bittersweet’ feeling as she has almost wrapped up her upcoming film.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories, where she shared an array of pictures featuring her on the sets, a glimpse of her husband Raghav Chadha in the newspaper, the food she indulged in and the coffee she likes to have.

For the caption, she wrote: “Life lately. Shoot, sleep, eat, repeat. Almost wrapping our film. Bitter sweet.”

Amid all the shooting days, the actress often shared glimpses from the sets. She recently expressed her frustration over endless traffic before her work.

On January 31, the actress posted a video on her Instagram stories. Parineeti captured the frustrating situation and humorously expressed her exhaustion before even reaching her destination.

“Will the traffic ever end? Tired before you reach the shoot,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Parineeti was seen sitting in her car, visibly stuck in the congested traffic. In her previous post, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress revealed the fatigue that follows with long hours of filming.

She had shared a candid moment, revealing the toll her hectic schedule had taken on her. In a video posted from her car, she humorously labeled it as “Day 36.” However, in a follow-up post, the actress shared a photo of her script, admitting, “Actually Day 37. Blame the fatigue.”

She also dropped a video of the camera team and wrote, “Cameras also holding onto each other for support.”

Parineeti, who is the cousin sister of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, was filming the second schedule of an untitled drama. Additionally, the actress is gearing up for her role in Anurag Singh’s highly anticipated thriller "Sanki," where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

