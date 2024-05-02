'Panchayat’ all set to return for its third season on May 28

Actors Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa will be reprising their roles for the third instalment of the series.

On Thursday, the makers of the show officially announced the streaming date as May 28.

‘Panchayat’, an eight-part heartwarming comedy-drama set against the backdrop of rural India, is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra with the script written by Chandan Kumar.

The show follows the life of Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar) who is appointed as the Secretary of Gram Panchayat in Phulera village. Disgruntled by the village life, Abhishek starts to prepare for competitive exams while staying inside the Panchayat office.

During his journey, Abhishek becomes close friends with the Pradhan-Pati (essayed by Raghubir Yadav), village Pradhan (essayed by Neena Gupta), Prahlad cha (Faisal Malik) and Vikas, Office Assistant of Gram Panchayat (played by Chandan Roy).

The second season of the show ended at a cliffhanger when Prahlad Cha's son was martyred in a skirmish, casting a pall of gloom over Prahlad Cha and everyone in the Panchayat family.

The show, created by TVF, will drop on May 28 on Prime Video.

