Palestine being subjected to injustice: Robert Vadra

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Robert Vadra on Thursday said that the bombing of hospitals and civilian areas in Palestine amounts to a grave “injustice” – a stand which aligns with his wife and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s earlier decision to show solidarity for the country.

Sharing his views on the bombings in Palestine, Vadra told IANS, “Undoubtedly, what is happening amounts to injustice.”

“People on both sides are being put in distress, and politics plays a major role in escalating the situation... Bombs being dropped on hospitals and the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, is extremely wrong,” he said, complaining about other unconnected nations joining the issue.

Vadra’s concern for the Palestinian people aligns with his wife and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, causing a flutter on Parliament premises by carrying a handbag displaying a bold ‘Palestine’ tag.

Her decision to carry the bag in December last year was seen as a statement of solidarity for Palestine on humanitarian grounds.

However, BJP MPs hit out at her step as appeasement politics.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “She wants to prove that Congress does politics of appeasement. They do not see the suffering of the victims in Bangladesh, they only see Palestine.”

She tweets about Gaza more than 20 times but does not talk about Bangladeshi Hindus. The Congress party is a party of Muslim appeasement, he said

Reacting to the development, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana said,

“People do such things for news. When they have been rejected by the people, they resort to such actions.”

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla defended Priyanka Gandhi’s action, saying, “Children are being killed in Palestine, hospitals are being bombed, and she is protesting all of this on the grounds of humanity.”

AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan also reacted to Priyanka Gandhi’s 'Palestine' Bag. He said, “Mahatma Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also supported Palestine. We have always supported Palestine.”

